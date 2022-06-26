Afghan health official warns of disease outbreak among earthquake survivors
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Jun 2022 05:25 PM BdST Updated: 26 Jun 2022 05:25 PM BdST
Thousands affected by a deadly earthquake in eastern Afghanistan are in need of clean water and food and are at risk of disease, an Afghan health ministry official said on Sunday, days after a UN agency warned of a cholera outbreak in the region.
At least 1,000 people were killed, 2,000 injured and 10,000 homes destroyed in Wednesday's earthquake, after which the UN humanitarian office (OCHA) warned that cholera outbreaks in the aftermath are of particular and serious concern.
"The people are extremely needy for food and clean water," Afghanistan's health ministry spokesperson Sharafat Zaman told Reuters, adding officials had managed medicines for now but handling those who had lost their homes would be a challenge.
"We ask the international community, humanitarian organisations to help us for food and medicine, the survivor might catch diseases because they don’t have proper houses and shelters for living," he said.
The disaster is a major test for Afghanistan's hardline Taliban rulers, who have been shunned by many foreign governments due to concerns about human rights since they seized control of the country last year.
Helping thousands of Afghans is also a challenge for countries that had imposed sanctions on Afghan government bodies and banks, cutting off direct assistance, leading to a humanitarian crisis even before the earthquake.
The United Nations and several other countries have rushed aid to the affected areas, with more due to arrive over the coming days.
Afghanistan's Taliban administration called for a rolling back of sanctions and lifting a freeze on billions of dollars in central bank assets stashed in Western financial institutions.
In Kabul, hospitals more used to treating victims of war have opened their wards to earthquake victims, but a majority of people remain in the areas destroyed by the earthquake.
"Our houses were destroyed, we have no tent... there are lots of children with us. We have nothing. Our food and clothes...everything is under rubble," Hazrat Ali, 18, told a Reuters team in Wor Kali, a village of the hardest-hit Barmal district.
"I have lost my brothers, my heart is broken. Now we are just two. I loved them a lot," he said.
- Taliban calls for frozen funds release after earthquake
- Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly quake
- UN agencies hurry relief to Afghanistan
- Tycoon named Sri Lanka investment minister
- Pakistan levies 'super tax' on industries to cut deficit
- Afghanistan seeks emergency medical supplies for quake survivors
- Taliban interfering with aid: UN
- Taliban's isolation makes Afghan earthquake response harder
- Taliban calls for release of frozen funds after deadly earthquake
- Taliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
- UN agencies hurry relief to Afghanistan as earthquake toll seen rising
- Tycoon appointed crisis-hit Sri Lanka's minister for investment promotion
- Pakistan levies 'super tax' on industries, companies to trim deficit to clinch IMF deal
- Afghanistan seeks emergency medical supplies for earthquake survivors
Most Read
- A motorcyclist was the first to cross Padma Bridge after it opened to traffic
- Hasina, Saima take selfie with Padma Bridge amid celebrations
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- Bagerhat farmers expect days of middlemen to be over after Padma Bridge opens
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Outrage as Hindu college principal is forced to wear garland of shoes in Bangladesh
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- ‘It feels like Eid’: Bangladeshis rejoice at launch of Padma Bridge
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'