India offers to help Bangladesh in managing floods, relief efforts

“We would also like to convey our support and solidarity at the unprecedented flooding,” Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in New Delhi on Sunday.

Jaishankar said India and Bangladesh have been sharing flood management data for quite some time.

“I would like to take the opportunity to convey that if in any concrete way, we can be of assistance to you in the management of flood and relief efforts, we would be very glad to be supportive,” he said.

Momen travelled to India on Saturday to join the India-Bangladesh Joint Consultative Commission’s conference.