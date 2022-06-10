Pakistani police investigating death of televangelist-turned politician
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2022 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2022 11:49 AM BdST
Pakistani police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a prominent televangelist-turned-politician on Thursday.
Aamir Liaquat Hussain, 50, was found unconscious at his home in Karachi and was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Ghulam Nabi Memon, provincial police chief, said.
“Police are trying to convince the family to allow the autopsy, since circumstances surrounding death are not clear,” Memon told Reuters, speaking on WhatsApp. He added that he has instructed the Karachi police chief to ensure the postmortem.
The family had refused the autopsy examination and shifted the body to a morgue, the information office for the rescue service said.
Hussain was found motionless at his house by one his employees, who called the rescue service, the service's information said.
- Pakistan televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain dies at 50
- Amul urges India to delay plastic straw ban
- Basil Rajapaksa resigns from parliament
- Power cuts hit Sri Lanka after union goes on strike
- Taliban unveils new uniforms for police force
- Ex-Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation
- Ruling family still holds key to Sri Lanka's future
- Pakistan reduces work days over 'severe' energy crisis
- Pakistani televangelist, politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain dies at 50
- India's Amul urges Modi to delay plastic straw ban, cites impact on dairy farmers
- Sri Lanka president's brother, Basil Rajapaksa, resigns from parliament
- Sri Lanka hit by power cuts after key union goes on strike
- Afghan Taliban unveils new uniforms for reconstituted police force
- Former Afghan minister returns to Kabul at Taliban invitation
Most Read
- RAB arrests RSRM boss Maksudur Rahman, a loan defaulter
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- Are you sending your child to an English medium school? Show your tax return proof
- Bangladesh to lift income tax return exemption for NRBs, digital service providers
- Smokers to pay more for lighting up as Bangladesh bumps up prices
- Bangladesh plans to make divorce costlier
- Kamal flags six major challenges facing Bangladesh economy in FY 2022-23
- Bangladesh offers amnesty to bring undeclared offshore assets back to economy
- FY23 budget: products to pay more and less for
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end