Sri Lanka will need $5 billion in next six months for essentials: prime minister

"Only establishing economic stability not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy," said Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is working to prepare an interim budget to balance Sri Lanka's battered public finances.

The island nation of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports.

CRISIS-HIT SRI LANKA GETS $55-MLN CREDIT LINE FROM INDIA FOR FERTILISERS

Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a $55-million credit line from India's Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilisers, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.

