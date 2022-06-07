Sri Lanka will need $5 billion in next six months for essentials: prime minister
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Jun 2022 12:12 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2022 01:10 PM BdST
Sri Lanka's cash-strapped government will need at least $5 billion in the next six months to maintain basic standards of living, including some $3.3 billion for fuel imports, the country's prime minister told parliament on Tuesday.
"Only establishing economic stability not enough, we have to restructure the entire economy," said Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is working to prepare an interim budget to balance Sri Lanka's battered public finances.
The island nation of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, with a shortage of foreign exchange stalling essential imports.
CRISIS-HIT SRI LANKA GETS $55-MLN CREDIT LINE FROM INDIA FOR FERTILISERS
Sri Lanka's cabinet has approved a $55-million credit line from India's Exim Bank for the crisis-stricken Indian Ocean nation to buy fertilisers, a cabinet spokesman said on Tuesday.
The country of 22 million is suffering its worst economic crisis in seven decades, battling a shortage of foreign exchange that has stalled imports of essential items such as fuel, medicine and fertilisers.
