Khulna-Kolkata train services resume on Sunday after pause for over two years
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 May 2022 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 11:36 PM BdST
After a pause of over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, train services between Khulna and Kolkata will resume on Sunday.
Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarker said Bandhan Express will transport passengers two days a week.
The train with eight passenger cars has 456 seats will leave Kolkata at 7:10 am local time and reach Khulna at 12pm. It will depart Khulna at 1:30 pm to traverse the 175-km route.
Tickets for air-conditioned seats are priced at Tk 1,535 each while a trip in air-conditioned cabin will cost Tk 2,055.
The cross border service set off in November 2017. The coronavirus pandemic forced the services to be suspended on Mar 15, 2020.
More stories
- Blast tears through Kabul mosque, killing 5
- IMF to release $900m when Pakistan removes fuel price caps
- Ousted Pakistani PM Khan gives ultimatum for election
- $6bn IMF deal is 'outdated': Pakistan FM
- IS claims responsibility for attack in Afghan city
- India jails top Kashmiri separatist for life
- India has no immediate plan to lift wheat export ban
- 'Substantive outcomes' from Biden, Modi talks: India
Recent Stories
- Blast tears through Kabul mosque, killing at least five
- IMF to release $900 million when Pakistan removes fuel price caps
- Ousted Pakistani PM Khan calls off protest march after clashes, gives ultimatum
- Pakistan foreign minister says $6 billion IMF deal is 'outdated'
- Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif
- Indian court orders life in jail for top Kashmiri separatist
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bangladesh bids farewell to Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, who penned immortal Language Movement song
- Russia intensifies offensive in east Ukraine as momentum shifts
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- How a Russian billionaire shielded assets from European sanctions
- Partially blocked for development, Chattogram canals add to waterlogging worries
- Rail links to Dhaka restored after 12-hour disruption