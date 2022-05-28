Home > World > South Asia

Khulna-Kolkata train services resume on Sunday after pause for over two years

  Khulna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 28 May 2022 11:35 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 11:36 PM BdST

After a pause of over two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, train services between Khulna and Kolkata will resume on Sunday.

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarker said Bandhan Express will transport passengers two days a week.

The train with eight passenger cars has 456 seats will leave Kolkata at 7:10 am local time and reach Khulna at 12pm. It will depart Khulna at 1:30 pm to traverse the 175-km route.

Tickets for air-conditioned seats are priced at Tk 1,535 each while a trip in air-conditioned cabin will cost Tk 2,055.

The cross border service set off in November 2017. The coronavirus pandemic forced the services to be suspended on Mar 15, 2020.

