Khulna-Kolkata train services resume on Sunday after pause for over two years

Khulna Railway Station Master Manik Chandra Sarker said Bandhan Express will transport passengers two days a week.

The train with eight passenger cars has 456 seats will leave Kolkata at 7:10 am local time and reach Khulna at 12pm. It will depart Khulna at 1:30 pm to traverse the 175-km route.

Tickets for air-conditioned seats are priced at Tk 1,535 each while a trip in air-conditioned cabin will cost Tk 2,055.

The cross border service set off in November 2017. The coronavirus pandemic forced the services to be suspended on Mar 15, 2020.