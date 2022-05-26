Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, the militant group said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.
Three blasts tore through passenger vehicles in Mazar-i-Sharif on Wednesday, killing at least nine, a provincial commander spokesman said, as authorities confirmed another blast in Kabul, the Afghan capital.
