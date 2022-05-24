Pakistan bans ousted PM Khan's protest march after policeman killed
Asif Shahzad, Reuters
Published: 24 May 2022 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2022 06:32 PM BdST
Pakistan's government on Tuesday banned a planned protest march by ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is demanding fresh elections as a political and economic crisis deepens in the South Asian nation, officials said.
The ban was announced by Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah hours after a policeman was shot and killed during a crackdown on Khan's leaders and supporters, according to a police statement and remarks by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb at a news briefing.
Khan, who was ousted last month in a confidence vote, has been leading rallies across the country, blaming the United States for conspiring to topple his government.
Pakistan is in dire need of external financial support as foreign reserves have fallen below $10.5 billion, equivalent to less than two months of imports. Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan last month, has yet to take bold steps towards putting the economy back on track.
Khan had urged his supporters to march on Islamabad on Wednesday, warning the government that he wouldn't leave the capital until the parliament was dissolved in order to hold a fresh election. He has vowed to rally tens of thousands of people.
"No one would be allowed to siege the capital and dictate his demands," the interior minister said, adding the Cabinet had approved the ban.
He said Khan and his aides had termed it a bloody march, which could not be allowed following a sit-in that Khan held in 2014 for over four months that paralysed the country. At the time, Khan had rallied thousands of people to protest alleged rigging of an election in 2013.
Khan challenged the government to try stop his march.
"You try to stop us if you could," he told reporters, saying a peaceful protest was his right that could not be denied.
Talks are ongoing in Doha between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to resume a $6 billion rescue package agreed in 2019, and are due to conclude on Wednesday.
- Climate change fuels heat wave in India, Pakistan: scientists
- Sri Lanka medicine shortage a death sentence: doctors
- Millions displaced, dozens dead in flooding in India, Bangladesh
- Taliban pressure Afghan women to cover up
- Woman assaulted by TikTok Ridoy returns to Bangladesh
- India jails TikTok Ridoy for life in rape case
- Sri Lanka protesters remain defiant
- Thousands queue for petrol, gas in Sri Lanka
- Taliban to sign pact with UAE on running Afghan airports
- Climate change fuels heat wave in India and Pakistan, scientists find
- Sri Lankan medicine shortage a death sentence for some, doctors say
- Millions displaced and dozens dead in flooding in India and Bangladesh
- Taliban pressure women in Afghanistan to cover up
- Victim of human-trafficking suspect Ridoy Babo returns to Bangladesh
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Square Pharmaceuticals factory fire doused after 7-hour fight in Gazipur
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Four trustees of North South University sent to jail, face grilling in embezzlement case
- Bangladesh names its longest bridge after Padma River as it opens on Jun 25
- Bangladesh eases rules further to get cash incentives on remittances
- Saudi Arabia suspends travel to India, 15 other nations as COVID cases surge
- Russia offers to sell oil to Bangladesh
- OC Pradip's wife Chumki surrenders to court in ACC case for having assets beyond means
- Litton, Mushfiqur hit centuries to regain control after early setback against Sri Lanka