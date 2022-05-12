Rains likely to continue for another two days as storm Asani weakens into deep depression
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 May 2022 01:06 AM BdST Updated: 12 May 2022 01:06 AM BdST
Parts of Bangladesh may continue experiencing rains for two more days under the influence of Asani, a severe cyclonic storm that has weakened into a cyclone and then a deep depression while crossing the coasts of India.
Several parts of Odisha and West Bengal in India were bracing for heavy rain as the storm was crossing the coast between Machilipatnam and Narasapur in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday night, the Times of India reported, citing India Meteorological Department.
Most flights at Vizag International Airport in the city of Visakhapatnam were cancelled as the storm was moving in a north-northeasterly direction.
In Bangladesh, the maritime ports have been asked to keep hoisted distant warning signal No. 2. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay have been advised to remain close to the coast and proceed with caution. They are also advised not to venture into the deep sea.
Rains will continue at least until Friday, said meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.
