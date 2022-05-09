Home > World > South Asia

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa offers resignation amid worst economic crisis

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 May 2022 04:59 PM BdST Updated: 09 May 2022 06:10 PM BdST

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday offered his resignation amid the island nation's worst economic crisis since independence that has led to widespread protests, a government official said.

"The prime minister has sent his letter of resignation to the president," the official said, declining to be named.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the prime minister's younger brother.

