Nepali scales Mt Everest for record 26th time: official
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2022 10:33 AM BdST Updated: 08 May 2022 10:33 AM BdST
A Nepali sherpa scaled Mount Everest for a record 26th time, beating his own previous record set last year, a government official said on Sunday.
Kami Rita Sherpa, 52, scaled the 8,848.86-metre (29,031.69-foot) mountain on Saturday along the traditional southeast ridge route leading 10 other Sherpa climbers.
"Kami Rita has broken his own record and established a new world record in climbing," said Taranath Adhikari, director general of the Department of Tourism in capital Kathmandu.
Kami Rita's wife, who gave her name as Jangmu said she was happy over the achievement of her husband.
The climbing route used by Kami Rita was pioneered by New Zealander Sir Edmund Hillary and Nepal's sherpa Tenzing Norgay in 1953 and remains the most popular.
This year Nepal has issued 316 permits to climb Everest in the peak season, which runs through May, compared with 408 last year, the highest ever.
The Himalayan nation, which is heavily reliant on climbers for foreign exchange, faced criticism for allowing overcrowding and several climber deaths on the mountains in 2019.
Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since it was first scaled in 1953 from Nepali and Tibetan sides - many have climbed multiple times, and 311 people have died so far, according to the Himalayan database.
- Taliban announce women must cover faces in public
- Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
- Pakistan bus network gives women a ticket to work, study
- Anti-govt strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses
- Heavy rain, floods in Afghanistan kill 22
- Crisis brews for Sri Lankan tea pickers amid economic slump
- Rising separatist violence adds to Pakistan’s lethal instability
- Sri Lanka to replace 'unrealistic' budget
- Nepali scales Mt Everest for record 26th time: official
- Taliban announce women must cover faces in public, say burqa is best
- Colombo calm after Sri Lanka declares state of emergency
- Pakistan bus network gives women a ticket to work and study
- Anti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses
- Heavy rain and floods in Afghanistan kill 22, destroy hundreds of homes
Most Read
- Garment owner sells cows to pay workers occupying factory in Gazipur
- 7 dead, 25 injured as two buses collide in Natore
- Warning signal No. 1 at Bangladesh ports as storm brews over the bay
- For millions in Bangladesh, Eid celebrations are upended by a gas outage
- Dhaka-bound travellers wait for ferries for 12 hours in long tailback at Daulatdia
- WHO says Bangladesh’s COVID toll is five times higher than official data. The health minister disagrees
- Eid celebrated in three Bangladesh villages after moon-sighting in Afghanistan
- Hasina says some people are trying to grab power
- Bangladesh MP orders lynching of miscreants, then regrets his remarks
- Colombo calm after Sri Lanka declares state of emergency