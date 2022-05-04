Indian policeman accused of raping girl who reported gangrape

A criminal case has been registered against the accused policeman, who is on the run and is suspended, the BBC said on Wednesday, citing a senior police officer.

After the report spread like wildfire, it sparked outrage in India as people took to social media to express their dismay over the matter.

The girl’s father, who filed the complaint, alleged that four men took her to the neighbouring state of Madhya Pradesh and sexually abused her for four days before bringing her back to her village in Lalitpur district last month.

When she visited the local police station along with her aunt to lodge a complaint, the officer in charge raped her, the NDTV reported.

She was then taken to Lalitpur district police chief Nikhil Pathak by the Childline charity to report the incident.

The report has sent the citizens of Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state of the country, into a disarray and outrage with many questioning law and order in the state.

In a tweet in Hindi, senior Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra asked "if police stations are not safe for women, then where will they go to complain"?

"Has the UP government seriously thought to increase the deployment of women in police stations, to make police station safe for women?" she added.

Rapes and crimes against women have been under the spotlight in India since December 2012 when a young woman was brutally gangraped on a bus in the capital, Delhi. She later died from injuries sustained during the attack.

The incident made headlines around the world and led to mass protests in Delhi. India was forced to introduce tough new laws to deal with crimes of a sexual nature. Four men were executed in 2020 after being found guilty of the crime.

However, even amidst the increased scrutiny, thousands of rapes continue to be reported in the country every year.

In 2020, the last year for which crime data is available, 28,379 women and girls were raped in India - which is one count of rape every 18 minutes on average.

Campaigners say the actual numbers are much higher as many are not even reported, often because the first respondents - the police - are unsympathetic.

The state of Uttar Pradesh is especially criticised for the way authorities respond to crimes against women.