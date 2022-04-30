Temperatures break monthly records in India as heat wave scorches region
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Apr 2022 10:38 PM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2022 10:38 PM BdST
Parts of India recorded their highest average temperatures on record in April, and the scorching weather is expected to stretch into May, authorities said on Saturday.
India and neighbouring Pakistan have been suffering from extreme heat waves this year, melting pavements, forcing school closures and triggering health and fire alerts.
Northwest and central India recorded average maximum temperatures of 35.9 and 37.78 Celsius (96.6 and 100 Fahrenheit) respectively in April, the Director General of the Indian Meteorological Department told reporters.
Those were the highest since it began keeping records 122 years ago, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra added.
More than a billion people are at risk of heat-related impacts in the region, scientists have warned, linking the early onset of an intense summer to climate change.
For the first time in decades, Pakistan went from winter to summer without the spring season, Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, said on Saturday.
- Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque
- Blasts kill 9 in Afghanistan
- Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business
- Jaishankar stresses connectivity coop
- Extreme heat is about to get worse in India, Pakistan
- Sri Lanka teachers, bank workers join mass walkout
- Caste doesn't just exist in India or in Hinduism
- Female student behind Pakistan university attack
- India seizes heroin-soaked yarn worth $58 million
- Blast kills more than 50 at Kabul mosque, its leader says
- Sri Lanka central bank says all creditors will be treated equally
- Blasts on vans carrying Shia Muslims in northern Afghanistan kill nine
- Pakistan women fight gender norms to build online health business
- India wants stronger cooperation in connectivity, hydropower with Bangladesh: Jaishankar
Most Read
- Motorcycles rule the roads as people leave Dhaka on Eid holiday
- Europe ratchets up preparation for Russian oil embargo next week
- Japan to honour three Bangladeshis with ‘Order of the Rising Sun’ award
- AMA Muhith, who delivered record number of budgets for Bangladesh, dies at 88
- Taka may lose more ground to US dollar, Bangladesh foreign ministry warns
- Banks across Bangladesh will be open on Saturday due to long weekend ahead of Eid
- At Gabtoli, an unusual picture before Eid: bus operators waiting for passengers
- How Muhith, a student of English literature, entered economics
- Nation bids farewell to former finance minister AMA Muhith at Shaheed Minar
- Bangladesh raises minimum Fitra to Tk 75 per person