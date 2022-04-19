Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan's new cabinet sworn in: state television

Published: 19 Apr 2022

Pakistan's new cabinet took their oaths in a ceremony on Tuesday, state television reported.

The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in over a week after Pakistan's parliament elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace ousted premier Imran Khan.

The portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.

 

