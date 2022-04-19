Pakistan's new cabinet sworn in: state television
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2022 01:33 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 01:46 PM BdST
Pakistan's new cabinet took their oaths in a ceremony on Tuesday, state television reported.
The new cabinet, made up of allied political parties, was sworn in over a week after Pakistan's parliament elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to replace ousted premier Imran Khan.
The portfolios for the cabinet members have not yet been announced.
#Pakistan: New #Cabinet sworn in by #Senate Chairman #SadiqSanjrani, after President #Alvi excuses himself https://t.co/pPGBfVdoEp— Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 19, 2022
