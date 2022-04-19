Blasts hit Kabul high school, killing at least 6
>> Reuters
Published: 19 Apr 2022 01:53 PM BdST Updated: 19 Apr 2022 03:21 PM BdST
Three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring children, according to Afghan security and health officials.
Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State.
"Three blasts have taken place ... in a high school, there are some casualties to our Shia people," said Khalid Zadran, the spokesman for Kabul's commander. He later added that six had been killed and 11 injured in the explosions.
The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts.
Another medical centre, Emergency Hospital, said in a Tweet they had received seven children injured in the explosions.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year.
The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.
- Life 'very hard' for Sri Lanka fishermen in financial squall
- Sri Lankan president expands cabinet ahead of IMF talks
- 45 killed in Pakistani airstrikes: Afghanistan
- Nepal looks to expatriates to build forex reserves
- Pakistan's new ruling alliance takes control of parliament
- After ouster, Khan is back on the trail in Pakistan
- Pakistan army dismisses Khan's US theory
- Pakistan's new govt may roll back fuel, power subsidies
- Sri Lanka asks IMF for rapid financial assistance
- Six sentenced to death for lynching Sri Lankan factory manager in Pakistan
- Life 'very hard' for Sri Lanka fishermen in financial squall
- Sri Lankan president expands cabinet ahead of IMF talks
- Death toll from Pakistani airstrike rises to 45, Afghan officials say
- Pakistan says cross-border attacks from Afghanistan have increased
Most Read
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers clash after ‘altercation’
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- Cristiano Ronaldo mourns death of newborn twin son
- Russia launches 'Battle of Donbas' on eastern front, Ukraine says
- Non-resident Bangladeshis now can transfer their money overseas
- Bangladesh court orders couple to let 19-year-old daughter return to Canada
- Government will not build new roads in Haor region for uninterrupted water flow