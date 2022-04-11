Six charred to death after blast at Indian chemical plant
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Apr 2022 01:00 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 01:00 PM BdST
A massive blaze touched off by an explosion at a chemicals plant in India's western state of Gujarat charred to death at least six people before it was brought under control, authorities said on Monday.
The blast on Sunday night took place in a hub for chemical and petrochemical manufacturing units at the state's Dahej industrial estate, but its cause was not immediately clear.
"The factory has been completely gutted," said Rajendrasinh Gohil, a police officer in Dahej. "Six people were charred to death."
Fire officials said they had brought under control the flames at the Om Organic manufacturing plant, about 230 km (140 miles) south of the state's commercial city of Ahmedabad.
Plant officials were not immediately available for comment.
