Ousted Pakistani PM Khan's party resigns from lower house of parliament

Published: 11 Apr 2022 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2022 05:46 PM BdST

Legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party announced they are resigning en mass from the lower house of parliament on Monday in protest against the formation of a new government by his political opponents on Monday.

"We are announcing we are all resigning," Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan's party, said in a speech in the assembly ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister.

Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday.

