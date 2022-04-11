Ousted Pakistani PM Khan's party resigns from lower house of parliament
Legislators from ousted Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's party announced they are resigning en mass from the lower house of parliament on Monday in protest against the formation of a new government by his political opponents on Monday.
"We are announcing we are all resigning," Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former foreign minister and vice president of Khan's party, said in a speech in the assembly ahead of the vote to elect a new prime minister.
Khan was ousted in a no-confidence vote by the same assembly in the early hours of Sunday.
