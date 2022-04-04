Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 01:14 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 01:14 PM BdST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa called for a unity government on Monday to deal with the country's economic crisis, as cabinet ministers and the central bank governor offered to resign and stock trading was halted twice because of a plunge in share prices.
The debt-laden country is struggling to pay for imports of fuel and other goods due to a foreign exchange crisis, leading to hours-long power cuts and a shortage of essentials. Widespread street protests have continued despite a weekend curfew.
"Considering this a national need, the time has come to work together for the sake of all the citizens and future generations," Rajapaksa's media office said in a statement.
"The president invites all political parties representing in the parliament to come together to accept ministerial portfolios in order to find solutions to this national crisis."
Central Bank of Sri Lanka Governor Ajith Nivard Cabraal said he had also offered to quit.
Demonstrators move away from tear gas used by the police near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022. REUTERS
The developments come after Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency on Friday, following protests over the economic hardship faced by the people of the country.
The Colombo Stock Exchange suspended trading twice on Monday morning due to a sharp fall in the benchmark share price index.
Traffic was back on the streets of the country's main city Colombo on Monday, but there were reports of sporadic and peaceful protests from across the country.
The island nation of 22 million, off India's southern tip, is also grappling with soaring inflation after the government steeply devalued its currency last month ahead of talks with the International Monetary Fund for a loan programme.
The country's expenditure has exceeded its income under successive governments while its production of tradable goods and services has been inadequate. The twin deficits were badly exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic that crippled its economic mainstay, the tourism industry.
- Sri Lanka president drops brother as finance minister
- Taliban take on a treacherous, avalanche-prone pass
- Sri Lankan ministers resign amid economic crisis
- Blast in Afghanistan kills one, wounds dozens
- Sri Lankans protest amid curfew
- Taliban outlaw opium poppy cultivation
- Pakistan parliament set to decide Imran Khan's future
- Social media platforms blocked in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka's president drops brother as finance minister in crisis shake-up
- Pakistan's top court to meet as PM Khan clings on to power
- Sri Lanka's president seeks unity government to solve economic crisis
- ‘Fighting was easier’: Taliban take on a treacherous, avalanche-prone pass
- Sri Lankan ministers resign as economic crisis escalates
- Blast in Afghan capital kills one, wounds dozens
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’