Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Apr 2022 02:29 AM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2022 02:46 AM BdST
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a nationwide public emergency late on Friday following violent protests over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.
In a Sri Lankan government gazette notification, Rajapaksa said the decision was taken in the interests of public security, the protection of public order, and to ensure the maintenance of supplies and essential services.
On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and military outside President Rajapaksa's residence in a suburb of the capital, Colombo.
Police arrested 53 people and imposed a curfew in and around Colombo on Friday to contain sporadic protests that have broken out over shortages of essential items including fuel and other goods.
The island nation of 22 million people is in the midst of its worst economic crisis in years with rolling blackouts for up to 13 hours a day as the government scrambles to secure foreign exchange to pay for fuel imports.
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds near the president's residence on Thursday, after they torched several police and army vehicles.
Demonstrators move away from tear gas used by the police near Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's residence during a protest against him as many parts of the crisis-hit country faced up to 13 hours without electricity due to a shortage of foreign currency to import fuel, in Colombo, Sri Lanka March 31, 2022. REUTERS
Tourism minister Prasanna Ranatunge warned such protests would harm economic prospects.
"The main issue Sri Lanka is facing is a forex shortage and protests of this nature will hurt tourism and have economic consequences," Ranatunge said.
The UN representative in the country, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy, called for restraint from all groups involved in the clashes.
"We are monitoring developments and are concerned by reports of violence," she said on Twitter.
Trading on the country's stock market was suspended for a third consecutive day on Friday after the main blue-chip index fell 10% from the previous close.
- Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at protesters
- Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Khan
- Sri Lanka to turn off street lights as economic crisis deepens
- Dhaka is Delhi’s natural choice of partner: Shahriar
- WB freezes Afghan projects after Taliban bans girls from school
- Desperate for cash, Afghans toil in deadly mines
- Economic crisis forces Sri Lankans to moonlight
- No-confidence motion moved against Imran Khan
- Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis
- Sri Lanka police fire tear gas at protesters angered by economic crisis
- Pakistan parliament to begin debate of no-confidence in PM Khan
- Sri Lanka to turn off street lights as economic crisis deepens
- Driven from city life to jungle insurgency
- Stable, moderate Bangladesh as a partner is India’s natural choice: Shahriar
Most Read
- From constable to ASP: Abdul Hakim's unprecedented rise through the police ranks
- Family of slain Rohingya leader Mohib Ullah leaves for Canada amid safety fears
- Bangladesh raises nearly $1.24 billion in telecom spectrum auction
- She was riding her scooter to the North South University campus. Then an accident snatched her life
- Sri Lanka imposes curfew after protests over economic crisis turn violent
- Hasan Arif, an eminent elocutionist and cultural activist, dies at 56
- Logistics hub in Russia ablaze, Ukraine denies hitting it
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Syrian mercenaries deploy to Russia en route to Ukrainian battlefields
- I'm ready to sacrifice my life as my father did for Bangladesh: Hasina