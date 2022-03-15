Home > World > South Asia

Pakistan rejects Indian statement on accidental missile launch

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Mar 2022 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2022 04:20 PM BdST

Pakistan's foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, said on Tuesday Islamabad rejected a statement by India's defence minister on the accidental missile launch.

Qureshi told journalists the Indian statement was "incomplete" and said he had written to the UN Security Council on the matter and asked the international community to take the matter up.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories