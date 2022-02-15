Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2022 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 09:26 PM BdST
Pakistan will allow India to use its territory to transport 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicine to Afghanistan, beginning this month, Pakistani customs officials said on Tuesday.
The permission of such a convoy is rare by Pakistan, which has barred the entry of goods from India for years as the relationship between the two nuclear-armed nations has deteriorated.
It marks a response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Taliban took power last year.
The first convoy of 60 trucks will cross from India to Pakistan at the Wagah border - a key goods transit point between the two countries - on Feb 22, Additional Director of Customs Beelam Ramzan told Reuters.
"The humanitarian assistance will be handed over to the World Food Programme representative in Jalalabad," Ramzan said, referring to the eastern Afghan city.
A World Food Program spokesperson did not immediately reply to request for comment on distribution plans for the wheat.
The Taliban-led administration has been using wheat as a payment for thousands of government workers, mostly labourers, as the country's financial crisis intensifies.
An Indian government source said India was committed to providing humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the methods of delivering aid were being worked out with Pakistan. The source added that India had already sent COVID-19 vaccines and medicines to Afghanistan.
- Taliban call on Biden to undo move to halve Afghan funds
- Pakistan court frees brother convicted of 'honour killing'
- India reopens schools in wake of hijab dispute
- Afghan smugglers hike prices after Taliban takeover
- Pakistan villagers lynch man for alleged blasphemy
- India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
- US plan for frozen funds is an 'injustice': Afghan bank
- Hindu hardliners protest Kashmir tweets
- Taliban call on Biden to reverse move to halve frozen Afghan funds
- Pakistan appeals court frees brother convicted of 'honour killing' of social media star
- Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute
- Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
- Man lynched by villagers over blasphemy allegation in Pakistan: police
- India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
Most Read
- Malaysia court orders immigration wing to halt deportation of Khairuzzaman
- With 322 names proposed for Election Commission, search committee is set to make final choices
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Tone of Ukraine crisis shifts as Russia signals openness to talk more
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state
- Bangladesh records 34 COVID deaths, 4,746 cases in a day
- Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he has heard invasion could be Wednesday, declares day of unity
- Police detain suspect Mim in college girl Muniya ‘murder and rape’ case
- 'Improbable journey': How a movie from tiny Bhutan got an Oscar nod