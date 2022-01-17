Magnitude 5.6 quake hits western Afghanistan, killing more than 20
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2022 11:54 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2022 11:54 PM BdST
An earthquake rocked western Afghanistan on Monday, killing more than 20 people and destroying hundreds of homes, local authorities said.
The 5.6 magnitude tremor shook the western province of Badghis, bordering Turkmenistan, in the afternoon, reducing brick homes to rubble, according to photos shared by local authorities.
"Unfortunately, our initial reports show that 22 people, including women and children, have been killed and four others injured," said Baz Mohammad Sarwari, the director of Information and Culture of the Badghis provincial administration.
"The Mujahideen have reached to some of the affected areas, but Badghis is a mountainous province, the number of casualties might go up," he added, referring to Taliban fighters, and adding that heavy rain was also lashing the area.
Mullah Janan Saeqe, head of the Emergency Operations Centre of the Ministry of State for Emergency Affairs, confirmed the death toll and said more than 700 houses had been damaged.
Sanullah Sabit, the head of the nursing unit at the main hospital in Badghis' capital said they had received five patients injured in the quake, mostly with broken bones and fractures.
The quake was at a depth of 30 km (18.64 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.
- Nepal starts giving booster shots
- Taliban looking for help in Pakistan
- Indonesia rolls out booster shots
- Nepal closes schools as COVID cases spike
- UN rights envoy urges halt to attacks on trapped Myanmar town
- 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in Pakistan
- Karachi launches door-to-door COVID vaccination for women
- S Africa's Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
- Nepal starts giving COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
- The Taliban have staffing issues. They are looking for help in Pakistan
- Indonesia rolls out booster shots amid fears of omicron spread
- Nepal closes schools as COVID-19 cases spike
- UN rights envoy urges halt to attacks on Myanmar town as residents trapped
- At least 21 dead as heavy snow traps drivers in their vehicles in Pakistan
Most Read
- Supply chain woes could worsen as China imposes new COVID lockdowns
- Bangladesh COVID cases surge by 6,676 in a day, another 10 die
- Narayanganj awaits results as city corporation vote ends without incident
- In a league of her own, Ivy is re-elected Narayanganj mayor for third term
- 69% of new COVID-19 cases are of the omicron variant in Dhaka: Health Minister Maleque
- Gunmen kill more than 50 in Nigeria's northwest, residents say
- Microsoft warns of destructive cyberattack on Ukrainian computer networks
- Texas synagogue hostage taker was a British citizen, says FBI
- Bangladesh reports 5,222 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 8
- Taimur urges all not to contest any election under the Awami League government