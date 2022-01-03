Pakistan sees most COVID-19 cases in two months; concern about omicron
>> Syed Raza Hassan, Reuters
Published: 03 Jan 2022 08:33 PM BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2022 08:33 PM BdST
Pakistan reported on Monday more than 700 COVID-19 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, as authorities warned of a fifth wave of infections and made preparations to try to contain the fast-spreading omicron variant.
At least 708 cases in the past 24 hours pushed the positivity ratio to 1.55%, the highest since Oct. 24, according to data from the National Command Operation Centre (NCOC), which is overseeing the pandemic response.
“There is clear evidence now of a beginning of another COVID wave which has been expected for the last few weeks,” Asad Umar, the minister in charge of supervising anti-COVID-19 operations, wrote on Twitter.
Genome sequencing had detected a growing number of cases of the Omicron variant, particularly in the largest city of Karachi, he said.
About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32% of the population, have had two vaccine doses.
The government authorised booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.
"So far Pakistan has recorded 372 cases of the omicron variant", Dr Faisal Sultan, a special assistant to the prime minister on health issues, told Reuters.
Most of those cases have been recorded in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, he said.
The provincial government of Sindh, of which Karachi is capital, is working on a strategy to contain the variant, which has included a partial lockdown of a Karachi neighbourhood last week after about a dozen omicron cases were detected in a family.
- S Africa's Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
- A Marine and a Talib meet again after 11 years
- Pilots detail collapse of the Afghan Air Force
- Born and raised in Pakistan, but living in legal limbo
- Indonesia to turn away boat of Rohingya refugees
- Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial again
- Bhutan starts giving booster shots
- Modi seeks a tap for every home in India’s villages
- South Africa's anti-apartheid veteran Tutu to be laid to rest in state funeral
- 11 years after trying to kill each other, a Marine and a Talib meet again
- Pilots detail chaotic collapse of the Afghan Air Force
- Born and raised in Pakistan, but living in legal limbo
- Indonesia says will turn away stricken boat of Rohingya refugees
- Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Jan 10
Most Read
- Bangladesh closes out 2021 with record $4.9bn exports in December
- Bangladesh rolls out COVID vaccine booster doses
- A foggy morning in northern Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 674 virus cases in a day, the highest in 13 weeks
- Miles to go before I sleep: PM Hasina
- Twitter permanently suspends US congresswoman's account for COVID misinformation
- Bangladesh registers 557 virus cases in a day, highest in 11 weeks
- Bikalpadhara proposes names of writer Zafar Iqbal, two others for EC search committee
- Bangladesh raises remittance incentive to kick off 2022
- BNP drops Taimur Alam Khandaker from advisory council after mayoral run