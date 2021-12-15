Vietnam jails dissident journalist for 9 years over 'anti-state' acts
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Dec 2021 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 10:23 AM BdST
A court in Vietnam jailed a journalist and prominent dissident for nine years on Tuesday for anti-state activities, her lawyers and state media said, in a case that attracted the attention of international human rights groups.
Pham Doan Trang, who published material widely on human rights and alleged police brutality in Vietnam, was convicted of "conducting propaganda against the state" by a Hanoi court, according to her legal team and state-controlled media.
Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism.
Calls to the court seeking confirmation of the verdict went unanswered.
"It was such a long sentence, close to the maximum term for such activities," said one of her lawyers, Nguyen Van Mieng, adding that Trang had not pleaded guilty at the trial and they would meet later to discuss a possible appeal.
Trang, 43, was detained hours after an annual US-Vietnam human rights dialogue in October last year, an arrest the US embassy said could impact freedom of expression.
Dang Dinh Manh, another member of her legal team, said the nine-year sentence was severe.
"The judges insisted that Trang's activities were dangerous for society and for the administration," Manh said.
The United States condemned the conviction and called on the government to release Trang, adding that everyone should be allowed to express views freely and without fear of retaliation.
"We also urge the government to ensure its laws and actions are consistent with the human rights provisions of Vietnam’s Constitution and Vietnam's international obligations and commitments," the state department said in a statement.
Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director at Human Rights Watch, called the verdict an unacceptable sentence for a brave woman who only spoke her mind.
"The imprisonment of such a committed reformer dedicated to promoting human rights, good governance and justice is a searing indictment of everything that is wrong with authoritarian Vietnam today," he said.
"In a democratic society, Trang's prolific ideas and writings would be admired and extolled rather than criminalised."
In May 2016, police detained and prevented Trang from attending a meeting with then-US President Barack Obama, who had invited her to join him at an activists' forum.
Two years later, she was detained after meeting a European delegation that was preparing for an annual EU-Vietnam human rights dialogue.
- Indonesian quake rattles residents
- Taliban rule marked by killings, boy soldiers, arrests: UN
- Pakistan logs first case of omicron variant
- Kabul passport office urges patience as crowds keep gathering
- India's top general laid to rest with full military honours
- Myanmar anti-coup activists protest with 'silent strike'
- Pakistan Taliban declare end to ceasefire
- Afghan economic crisis spares few
- Indonesian quake rattles residents but only one hurt and minor damage
- Taliban rule marked by killings, boy soldiers, arrests: UN
- Pakistan confirms first case of omicron variant
- Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering
- India's top general laid to rest with full military honours
- Myanmar anti-coup activists protest against junta with 'silent strike'
Most Read
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- 13 men sentenced to 10 years in prison for stripping and assaulting a woman in Noakhali
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Bangladesh to open its first visa application centre in Kolkata