India ‘disturbed’ by verdict against Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Dec 2021 03:56 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 03:56 PM BdST
India said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and called for the rule of law and democratic processes to be upheld.
"We are disturbed at the recent verdicts. As a neighbouring democracy, India has been consistently supportive of the democratic transition in Myanmar," foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.
More stories
- India mission observes ‘Moitree Dibosh’ in Dhaka
- Reactions to Suu Kyi’s four-year jail term
- Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail
- Afghanistan is gripped by starvation
- Myanmar security forces ram car into anti-coup protest
- Civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast
- The US military base where 11,000 Afghans are starting over
- India revokes patent for Lay's potatoes
Recent Stories
- Indian High Commission celebrates ‘Moitree Dibosh’ in Dhaka
- 'Ashamed': Pakistan grapples with fallout from mob killing
- Reactions to four-year jail term for Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi
- Myanmar's ousted leader Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term in trial
- Facing economic collapse, Afghanistan is gripped by starvation
- Myanmar security forces ram car into protest in Yangon, deaths feared
Opinion
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Bangladesh needs systemic change as it prioritises education for all: Dipu Moni
- Canadian employers, facing labour shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated
- Murad came to Chhatra League from Chhatra Dal: former student leaders
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes