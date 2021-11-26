Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Nov 2021 08:15 AM BdST Updated: 26 Nov 2021 08:15 AM BdST
A shallow and strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the Myanmar-India border region early on Friday, India's National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake was felt in Chittagong in Bangladesh and as far away as Kolkata in eastern India, according to witness accounts posted on European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre's (EMSC) website and by users on Twitter.
"Very strong," one such witness posted on EMSC from Chittagong, which is about 184 km (115 miles) west of the quake's epicentre.
EMSC pegged the temblor's magnitude at 5.8, after having earlier given it a magnitude of 6.0 and said the epicentre was about 126 km southeast of Aizawl in northeastern India.
