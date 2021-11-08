Taliban appoint members as 44 governors, police chiefs around Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Nov 2021 10:30 AM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 10:30 AM BdST
The Taliban appointed 44 of its members to key roles including provincial governors and police chiefs on Sunday, a key step in shoring up its governance as the country grapples with growing security and economic problems.
It is first large-scale round of appointments announced since the cabinet was formed in September.
The Taliban released the list of its members' new roles, including Qari Baryal to serve as governor of Kabul and Wali Jan Hamza as the city's police chief.
The previous commander in charge of Kabul's security, Mawlawi Hamdullah Mukhlis, was killed this month in an attack on Afghanistan's largest military hospital in downtown Kabul.
The Taliban took over the country on Aug 15 but have faced an uphill battle in their promise to restore order and security after decades of war. Islamic State have carried out a spate of attacks around the country, while the economy has been plunged into crisis.
There have been international calls for the group to negotiate with other political players to form an inclusive government including minorities and women, although substantive progress on that has so far not materialised.
- Toxic air traps Delhi two days after festival
- Diwali leaves Delhi in dangerously unhealthy air
- ISIS poses threat to Taliban government
- Baths, garlands for man's best friend
- Taliban ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan
- Afghan girls, women desperate to get back to class
- No Suu Kyi visit for envoy: Myanmar
- Blast and gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul
- Pakistan Taliban demand prisoner release as condition for talks
- Delhi trapped under blanket of toxic air two days after festival
- Party's over: Diwali leaves Delhi wheezing in dangerously unhealthy air
- ISIS poses a growing threat to new Taliban government in Afghanistan
- Baths, garlands for man's best friend at Nepal's canine festival
- Taliban ban use of foreign currency in Afghanistan: spokesman
Most Read
- Bangladesh raises bus fares by 27%; transport leader calls for an end to strike
- BRTA holds meeting to decide on bus fare hike amid transport strike
- Bus owners are already charging more than the set fare. Now they’re calling for even more
- Abu Dhabi to allow non-Muslim civil marriage under family law shakeup
- Jahangirnagar University official dies in train accident
- Truckers to continue strike unless fuel prices are cut
- Bangladesh transport owners demand 40% jump in bus fares after diesel price hike
- Garment factory manager injured in Sreepur shooting
- Bangladesh logs 4 virus deaths, 178 cases in a day
- Sramik League leader shot dead, protests flare in Cox’s Bazar