Pakistan, local Taliban agree on a complete ceasefire: information minister
Published: 08 Nov 2021 09:36 PM BdST Updated: 08 Nov 2021 09:36 PM BdST
Pakistan's government has reached an agreement on a "complete ceasefire" with Taliban militants in the country, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Monday.
He said authorities in neighbouring Taliban-controlled Afghanistan had facilitated the talks.
"The ceasefire will keep on extending with the progress in the negotiations," Chaudhry said in a statement.
