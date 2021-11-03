Myanmar says no Suu Kyi visit for envoy, would be unlawful
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 08:36 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 08:36 AM BdST
Myanmar will not allow a special ASEAN envoy to meet with detained former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, a top official in the ruling junta said, because it is beyond the country's domestic laws.
Vice-Senior General Soe Win said no other country would allow such a move, as Suu Kyi is facing trial. Myanmar's agreement on the envoy with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was that a visit would depend on internal stability, he said in remarks in state media.
More stories
- Blast and gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul
- Pakistan strikes deal with banned Islamist group
- Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul
- Indonesia's rain-averting shamans back in business
- Taliban supreme leader makes first public appearance
- Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to Pakistan
- Britain rescues over a dozen LGBT Afghans
- Pakistan toughens its stance against violence
Recent Stories
- Blast and gunfire heard near military hospital in Kabul
- After violent standoff, Pakistan strikes deal with banned Islamist group
- 'Information combat': Inside the fight for Myanmar's soul
- Indonesia's rain-averting shamans back in business after pandemic hiatus
- Taliban's reclusive supreme leader appears, belying rumours of his death
- Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan
Opinion
Most Read
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Magistrates apologise for Pori Moni remand decisions
- Hasina meets Bill Gates at COP26 in Glasgow
- Bangladesh’s October exports surge to $4.73bn, record for second month
- Bangladesh to organise UK roadshow to attract FDI
- Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital
- How often do COVID vaccines cause heart problems in kids?
- Bangladesh logs 3 virus deaths, 229 cases in a day