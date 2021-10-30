Britain rescues over a dozen LGBT Afghans
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Oct 2021 09:28 AM BdST Updated: 30 Oct 2021 09:28 AM BdST
Over a dozen LGBT Afghans reached the United Kingdom after interventions from foreign minister Liz Truss and gay rights organisations, the British government said Friday.
Following the arrival of a first group of 29 LGBT Afghans on Friday, more LGBT Afghans are expected to arrive in the UK in the coming months.
Under Taliban rule, LGBT people are among the most vulnerable in Afghanistan, with many facing increased levels of persecution, discrimination and assault, the UK government said.
More stories
- Britain rescues over a dozen LGBT Afghans
- Pakistan toughens its stance against violence
- Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad
- Several Pakistani police killed at rally of banned Islamist group
- Ready to consider Islamist group's demands: Pakistan
- China, EU will enhance mutual trust: Xi to Macron
- Suu Kyi defends herself during ‘show trial’
- Medics struggle with staff shortages in Kabul hospital
Recent Stories
- Afghan Taliban appoint new envoy to run embassy in neighbouring Pakistan
- Britain rescues over a dozen LGBT Afghans
- Pakistan govt toughens its stance after violence by banned group
- 'Just give us our money': Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad
- Afghan girls learn, code 'underground' to bypass Taliban curbs
- Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned Islamist group
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Bangladesh all but out of T20 World Cup after losing last-over thriller to Windies
- India's tech capital on alert after death of actor
- Man plotted to kill his wife. Then he murdered another woman in burqa
- Tax dodging by Google, Facebook is ‘unfortunate’: HC
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Virus is surging again in Europe as winter looms
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Bangladesh logs 305 new virus cases, 7 deaths in a day
- Move over Apple, Microsoft now the world's most valuable company