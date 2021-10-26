Xi tells Macron that China, EU will enhance mutual trust: state media
Published: 26 Oct 2021 06:32 PM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2021 06:32 PM BdST
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday told French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that China and the EU will continue high-level communication and enhance mutual trust and understanding, state broadcaster CCTV reported.
Xi made the remarks in a phone call between the two leaders, CCTV said.
