At United Nations, Afghan women appeal: don't let Taliban in
>>Michelle Nichols, Reuters
Published: 22 Oct 2021 08:21 AM BdST Updated: 22 Oct 2021 08:21 AM BdST
A group of Afghan women urged the United Nations to block the Taliban from gaining a seat at the world body, calling for better representation for their country during a visit to the organisation's New York headquarters on Thursday.
"It's very simple," former Afghan politician and peace negotiator Fawzia Koofi told reporters outside the UN Security Council in New York. "The UN needs to give that seat to somebody who respects the rights of everyone in Afghanistan."
"We are talked a lot about, but we are not listened to," she said of Afghan women. "Aid, money, recognition - they are all leverage that the world should use for inclusion, for respect to the rights of women, for respect to the rights of everybody."
Koofi was joined by former politician, Naheed Fareed, former diplomat Asila Wardak and journalist Anisa Shaheed.
"When the Taliban took Afghanistan ... they said that they will give permission to women to resume their jobs, to go back to the school, but they didn't keep that promise," said Fareed.
Since seizing power in mid-August, Taliban leaders have vowed to respect women's rights in accordance with sharia, or Islamic law. But under Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001, women could not work and girls were banned from school. Women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.
The United Nations is considering rival claims on who should represent Afghanistan. The Taliban nominated their Doha-based spokesman Suhail Shaheen as UN ambassador, while Ghulam Isaczai - the UN envoy representing the government ousted by the Taliban - is seeking to remain in the country's seat.
UN member states are expected to make a decision by the end of the year. read more
Wardak urged countries to pressure the Taliban "to put their words in action" when it comes to women's rights, adding: "If you're going to give them a seat, there should be conditions."
The women spoke to reporters before addressing a UN event on support for Afghan women and girls, organised by Britain, Qatar, Canada, UN Women and the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security.
The UN Security Council also met separately on Thursday to discuss women, peace and security.
"Women and girls in Afghanistan are pinning their hopes and dreams on this very council and world body to help them recover their rights to work, travel and go to school," Isaczai told the 15-member council. "It would be morally reprehensible if we do nothing and let them down."
- Over 150 dead in India, Nepal floods
- Dozens killed during unusually heavy rains in India and Nepal
- Female judges in Afghanistan
- Taliban, soldiers defy wounds of war
- Taliban praise, reward suicide bombers
- Floods, landslides kill at least 43 people in Nepal
- Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners
- Militants kill 2 civilians in Kashmir
- At United Nations, Afghan women appeal: don't let Taliban in
- Late monsoon floods kill more than 150 in India and Nepal
- Dozens killed during unusually heavy rains in India and Nepal
- Female judges in Afghanistan, now jobless and in hiding
- In Kabul clinic, Taliban and the soldiers they fought confront wounds of war
- Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
Most Read
- Bangladesh arrests Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence
- Tigers beat Papua New Guinea by 84 runs, securing Super12 spot
- Nadia Chaudhri, scientist with an end-of-life mission, dies at 43
- Cumilla Hindu temple attack victim dies in Dhaka
- Bangladesh plans to ease rules to invest abroad, says PM Hasina
- Communal violence: Islamic orator arrested over 'inciteful' remarks
- Bangladesh logs 243 new COVID cases in a day, the lowest in 1.5 years
- Nine burnt in Mugda Hospital fire
- Police hunt for a man at the centre of Cumilla violence probe
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24