Taliban praise suicide bombers, offer families cash and land
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Oct 2021 01:22 PM BdST Updated: 20 Oct 2021 01:22 PM BdST
The Taliban praised suicide bombers who died during the war against the former government and its Western allies and offered their families sums of cash and promises of land, the movement's interior ministry said in a statement.
Sirajuddin Haqqani, the acting interior ministry who has a $10 million US bounty on his head as a "specially designated global terrorist", met the families at a ceremony at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul, which was itself targeted by suicide bombers in 2018.
Official photographs of the meeting on Tuesday obscured his face.
"In his speech, the minister praised the Jihad and sacrifices of the martyrs and Mujahidin and called them heroes of Islam and the country," the ministry said in a statement on Twitter.
Families of the suicide bombers were given clothing, 10,000 afghani ($111) and promised plots of land, spokesman Qari Sayeed Khosti said.
Haqqani took over from his father Jalaluddin Haqqani as head of the Haqqani network, a militant group affiliated with the Taliban that was blamed by Western intelligence services for some of the bloodiest suicide attacks of the war.
He is wanted for questioning by the FBI in connection with an attack on another hotel in Kabul in 2008 in which six people including an American citizen were killed.
Following the Taliban's victory over the Western-backed government which collapsed in August, Islamic State militants have carried out a series of suicide bombings against mosques and other targets, killing hundreds of civilians.
- Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners
- Militants kill 2 civilians in Kashmir
- Taliban pledge to step up security
- Kandahar mosque blast kills at least seven
- One dead in Myanmar construction site accident
- Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir
- 32 die in Nepal bus crash
- US, Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid
- At least 34 dead after floods in north India
- Myanmar frees hundreds of political prisoners after ASEAN pressure
- Father suspected of killing daughters, grandchildren in Pakistan marriage feud: police
- Militants kill two civilians in Indian Kashmir as violence spirals
- Taliban pledge to step up security as Shia victims buried in Afghanistan
- Islamic State claims responsibility for mosque attack in Afghan city of Kandahar
Most Read
- Shakib, Naim star as Bangladesh beat Oman to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- Thousands flee Myanmar for India amid fears of a growing refugee crisis
- Bangladesh sees ‘dubious political mileage of certain quarters’ behind communal attacks
- A new look for Bhanga Gol Chattar
- IFC invests $22.7m in DBL Group’s Hamza Textiles to finance new factory
- Take stern action against communal violence: Hasina to home minister
- Facebook plans to change its name: The Verge
- Bangladesh logs 7 virus deaths, 469 cases in a day
- Bangladesh to start annual exams for classes VI to IX on Nov 24
- With 3,679 attacks in 9 years, Bangladesh’s Hindus at ‘regular threat’ of violence: ASK