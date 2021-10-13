US, Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid: State Department
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Oct 2021 09:15 AM BdST Updated: 13 Oct 2021 09:15 AM BdST
The United States and the Taliban had "productive discussions" on the issue of humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan during meetings in Qatar over the weekend, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday, describing the talks as "largely positive."
Officials discussed humanitarian access during the two days of meetings between Taliban representatives and US officials including some from the intelligence community and the US Agency for International Development.
Price said the talks focused on security and terrorism concerns, safe passage for foreign nationals and Afghan allies of the United States to leave the country, as well as human rights.
Washington has repeatedly called for Afghanistan's new rulers to demonstrate a respect for human rights, including the rights of women and girls, in order to win international legitimacy.
"The delegation made clear, as we consistently have, that the Taliban will ultimately be judged not only on its words but solely on its actions," Price said.
A separate meeting with Taliban representatives involving officials from the European Union as well as US officials took place on Tuesday, Price added.
Since the Taliban took power in August, Washington has frozen bilateral assistance to Afghanistan but says it is still providing aid through non-governmental groups. There are calls for government reserves held in the United States to be made available to the new Taliban-led government to ease a growing humanitarian crisis.
- Recognising Taliban government not a priority: Qatari official
- Pregnant Afghan pilot moved to Tajik hospital
- Hindus fearful in Indian Kashmir after assassinations
- 20 killed in Pakistan earthquake
- Musicians flee Afghanistan
- Pakistan in talks with Taliban militants
- As need in Afghanistan grows dire, aid groups plead for help
- How Asia is revving up inoculations
- US, Taliban had 'productive' talks on humanitarian aid: State Department
- Qatari official says recognising Taliban government not a priority
- Pregnant Afghan pilot who voiced fears to Reuters moved to Tajik hospital
- India's Dream11 app faces police case after introduction of gaming ban
- ‘I never believed that would happen’: After 20 years of war, an abrupt end
- Battle-hardened Taliban fighters enjoy a day off at amusement park
Most Read
- Mymensingh joint suicide defies common sense
- Police describe Moosa Bin Shamsher as a ‘hollow’ man. He says he’s a victim of fraud
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia hospitalised for health check-up
- Bangladesh to roll out COVID vaccines for children this week
- Detectives to question Moosa Bin Shamser, wife over alleged ties to fraudster
- Bangladesh teen takes over Swedish Embassy for a day to promote girls’ rights
- Babar sentenced to 8 years in prison in illegal asset case
- Court sentences five to death for 2010 murder of college student in Rajshahi
- Bangladesh logs 14 virus deaths, 543 cases in a day
- Bali surf school owner eagerly awaiting imminent return of foreign tourists