Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Sep 2021 12:39 PM BdST Updated: 29 Sep 2021 12:39 PM BdST
The Taliban on Wednesday warned of consequences if the United States did not stop flying drones over Afghan airspace.
"The US has violated all international rights and laws as well as its commitments made to the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, with the operation of these drones in Afghanistan," the Taliban said in a statement on Twitter.
"We call on all countries, especially United States, to treat Afghanistan in light of international rights, laws and commitments ... in order to prevent any negative consequences."
US officials were not immediately available to comment.
The Taliban Islamist militia swept back into power in Afghanistan last month after most US and other Western troops left, ending a military and diplomatic mission that began soon after the Sept 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.
Taliban leaders deny Islamic State and al Qaeda militants are active in the country, although Islamic State recently claimed responsibility for bomb attacks in the eastern city of Jalalabad.
The Taliban are under pressure from the international community to renounce ties with al Qaeda, the group behind the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington.
- US drones must stop entering Afghanistan: Taliban
- Taliban vowed no revenge. One family says otherwise
- New Taliban chancellor bars women from Kabul University
- How Ukraine negotiated with the Taliban and rescued 96 Afghans
- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh brace for cyclone
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers
- US condemns Taliban ‘plan’ to reinstate executions
- Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' education
- Taliban says US drones must stop entering Afghanistan
- The Taliban vowed no revenge. One Afghan family tells a different story
- New Taliban chancellor bars women from Kabul University
- A nervy trip to Kabul: How Ukraine negotiated with the Taliban and rescued 96 Afghans
- India's Odisha, Andhra Pradesh states brace for cyclonic storm
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
Most Read
- Bangladesh Bank issues notice on savings certificate interest cuts
- BTRC was ordered to shut unauthorised news websites. It blocked bdnews24.com, a registered publisher
- Police to seek remand for controversial preacher Mufti Kazi Ibrahim after arrest
- SSC exams to start Nov 14, HSC exams on Dec 2
- Man who set motorcycle on fire vows to stop riding after release from police custody
- Dwarf cow Rani finds place in Guinness Book after death
- Bangladesh’s ride-hailing drivers demand fee cut, call strike
- Police say Pori Moni is free to take back seized mobile phone, laptop, car
- Messi scores maiden goal for PSG in 2-0 win over Man City
- Bangladesh gets another 2.5m Pfizer COVID vaccine doses