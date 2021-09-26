India's Odisha, Andhra Pradesh states brace for cyclonic storm
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Sep 2021 12:38 AM BdST Updated: 26 Sep 2021 12:38 AM BdST
A deep depression over India's Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm that is expected to make landfall on Sunday, the state-run India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.
By Sunday evening, the cyclone is expected to cross the southern coastal parts of Odisha state in India's east and northern areas of Andhra Pradesh state in the country's south, with wind gusts of up to 95 kph (59 mph), the IMD said.
On Saturday, Rajiv Gauba, India's most senior civil servant, reviewed the measures put in place by federal and local agencies in both Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
Rescue teams will evacuate people from low-lying areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, said a senior government official, who asked not to be named because he is not authorised to talk to media.
Separately, five National Disaster Response Force teams will be deployed in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, he said.
Authorities have asked fishermen to avoid going into the ocean off the coast of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh.
- Odisha, Andhra Pradesh brace for cyclone
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers
- US condemns Taliban ‘plan’ to reinstate executions
- Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' education
- India's Silicon Valley state seeks to ban online gaming
- Uncertainty as Afghan pilots await US help in Tajikistan
- A botched drone strike in Kabul started with the wrong car
- Taliban names Afghan UN envoy
- India's Odisha, Andhra Pradesh states brace for cyclonic storm
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
- US condemns Taliban's reported plan to reinstate executions, amputations
- Malala pleads with world to protect Afghan girls' education
- India's Silicon Valley state seeks to ban online gaming, worrying booming industry
- Gira Sarabhai, designer who helped shape modern India, dies at 97
Most Read
- Deep depression in Bay of Bengal, weather to stay hot and humid
- Bangladesh logs 818 virus cases, lowest daily count in almost 19 weeks
- Taliban hang up bodies of alleged kidnappers in Afghan city
- Meng Wanzhou, Huawei executive, set to be released
- For India’s military, a juggling act on two hostile fronts
- Husband, doctor sued over death of Scholastica school counsellor
- No truth to reports of COVID infections in schools: education minister
- Japan's princess Mako to give up one-off payment in controversial marriage
- China welcomes Huawei executive home, but silent on freed Canadians
- Hasina calls on expatriates in the US to invest in Bangladesh