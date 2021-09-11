US climate envoy Kerry will travel to India on Sunday
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Sep 2021 12:49 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2021 12:49 PM BdST
US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.
On his visit, Kerry will meet with his counterparts in the Indian government and private sector leaders, the department said in a statement.
Kerry is laying groundwork for US participation in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, or COP26, which will be held in Glasgow on Oct 31-Nov 12. He travelled last week to Japan and China for talks with officials.
In April, Kerry spoke with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi about how the United States could help mobilise finance to reduce risks in producing alternative energy in the fight against global warming.
India is the world's third biggest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, albeit with far lower emissions per capita than those countries.
- Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed by Taliban
- Afghans flee to Pakistan. An uncertain future awaits
- Exiled Ghani apologises to Afghan people
- 'Incredible fear' among women across Afghanistan
- Haibatullah Akhundzada: The shadowy Taliban supreme leader
- Myanmar shadow government unveils new strategy
- Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan: WHO
- As Kashmir crackdown endures, poets stifle their verses
- Deadly unrest reported in Myanmar after opposition urges 'defensive war'
- Brother of Afghan opposition figure executed by Taliban, family says
- Afghans flee to Pakistan. An uncertain future awaits
- Exiled Ghani apologises to the Afghan people
- 'Incredible fear' among women across Afghanistan: UN official
- Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban supreme leader whose son was suicide bomber
Most Read
- Bangladesh to shut 'illegal, fake' mobile phones from Oct
- RAB arrests Ehsan Group chairman for embezzling Tk 170bn
- Messi hat-trick breaks Pele's record for most goals by a South American
- Bangladesh eyes August deadline for deep-sea mooring project
- Bangladesh to shut schools if COVID cases spike again
- Bangladesh counts 38 new virus deaths, lowest in 3 months; cases rise by 2,325
- All quiet at Jahangirnagar University
- 'It's connected to you': Shared causes fuel surge in disasters
- Brokering exit from Afghanistan, US envoy Khalilzad became face of diplomatic debacle
- Islamic leaders sleep on human milk bank decision for two years