Myanmar shadow government unveils new strategy to oppose military rule
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Sep 2021 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2021 11:29 AM BdST
Myanmar's National Unity Government, formed by opponents of military rule, unveiled a new strategy on Tuesday aimed at pressuring the junta, including through action by militias and ethnic forces and urging bureaucrats to leave government posts.
The acting president of the National Unity Government, Duwa Lashi La, said in a speech outlining its plans that the shadow government, which is made up of members in exile or in hiding, was declaring a state of emergency.
More stories
- Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan: WHO
- As Kashmir crackdown endures, poets stifle their verses
- Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir
- At least 17 killed in Kabul celebratory gunfire
- Restoration of Kabul’s closed airport begins
- Taliban to reveal new Afghan government
- Fearful Afghans rush for the border
- Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders
Recent Stories
- Hundreds of health centres at risk of closure in Afghanistan: WHO
- Taliban claim complete control of Afghan province of Panjshir
- US citizens and Afghans wait for evacuation flights from country’s north
- Taliban fighters crush a women’s protest amid flickers of resistance
- Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province, top US general warns of civil war
- As Kashmir crackdown endures, poets stifle their verses
Opinion
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- New case accuses Bashundhara MD, family of ‘rape and murder’
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- Murder convict hid in plain sight for 29 years. Now he faces life in prison
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- A bus driver makes a daring attempt to save passengers from highway robbers. Then he dies
- Britain looking carefully at suicides among Afghan veterans
- Jamaat Secretary General Parwar, eight others arrested in Dhaka
- Bangladesh logs 65 virus deaths, 2,710 cases in a day
- A curtain divides male, female students as Afghan universities reopen