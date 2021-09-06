US citizens and Afghans wait for evacuation flights from country’s north
>> Melissa Eddy, The New York Times
Published: 06 Sep 2021 09:06 AM BdST Updated: 06 Sep 2021 09:06 AM BdST
Around 1,000 people, including dozens of US citizens and Afghans holding visas to the United States or other countries, remained stuck in Afghanistan for the fifth day Sunday, awaiting clearance from the Taliban for departure, reflecting the challenges of working with the group, which has yet to form a government.
Negotiations to allow the planes to depart, involving officials of the Taliban, the United States and Qatar, have dragged on for days, leaving the evacuees in an increasingly precarious limbo, according to representatives of organisations trying to get them to safety.
The plight of the passengers hoping to leave the country from the airport in the northern city of Mazar-i-Sharif mirrors that of thousands of evacuees who were unable to board planes from Kabul, the capital, after Taliban rebels took the city on the eve of the US troop withdrawal.
The US pullout and the end of the two-decade war in Afghanistan were overshadowed by chaotic efforts to airlift tens of thousands of Americans and their allies fleeing the Islamist fighters, who many fear will limit the rights of women and others once they officially return to power.
The Biden administration has faced criticism for leaving many behind in Kabul after the final troops left Aug 30.
Rep Michael McCaul told "Fox News Sunday" that the Taliban were preventing six airplanes carrying US citizens from leaving.
A Taliban fighter sits on a Humvee near the entrance to the Sarai Shahzada currency exchange in Kabul, Afghanistan on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021. The New York Times
McCaul said the Taliban wanted “something in exchange” for approving takeoff of the plans. He said he believed what they were seeking was “full recognition from the United States of America.”
But the State Department and organizers on the ground in Qatar countered McCaul’s description of the situation, saying the planes had received necessary clearance and were awaiting final approval from the Taliban.
“The Taliban are not holding the planes hostage,” said Eric Montalvo, a former major with the US Marines who is directly involved in organising the flights.
According to documents reviewed by The New York Times, the US military approved three flights to take about 1,000 evacuees, including dozens of US citizens, to al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
Qatar also provided diplomatic clearance for the flights to land there, and the manifests have been vetted by the US military, the State Department and Qatar, but they need Taliban approval to depart Mazar-i-Sharif.
“If and when the Taliban agrees to take off, we are tracking that the landing sites will be prepared to accept the expected flights,” the State Department said in an email to congressional officials that was reviewed by the Times. It added that the United States no longer controlled the airspace over Afghanistan.
“It is a Taliban decision to ground flights in Mazar-i-Sharif,” the email said. “We are, however, providing guidance and assistance to the extent possible — and with an emphasis on safety — to private entities working out of Mazar.”
©2021 The New York Times Company
- As Kashmir crackdown endures, poets stifle their verses
- Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir
- At least 17 killed in Kabul celebratory gunfire
- Restoration of Kabul’s closed airport begins
- Taliban to reveal new Afghan government
- Fearful Afghans rush for the border
- Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders
- Pollution may cut Indian life expectancy by 9 years
- Taliban fighters crush a women’s protest amid flickers of resistance
- Taliban, opposition fight for Afghan holdout province, top US general warns of civil war
- As Kashmir crackdown endures, poets stifle their verses
- Taliban, opposition vie to control Panjshir; Pakistan spy chief flies to Kabul
- At least 17 killed in celebratory gunfire in Kabul
- India restores mobile services in Kashmir two days after death of separatist leader
Most Read
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- How Bangladesh plans to reopen schools and colleges
- Brazil v Argentina suspended after health officials intervene over isolation order
- Bangladesh to reopen all schools on Sept 12
- Inspector Sohel Rana paid broker Tk 10,000 to cross border into India
- Bangladesh finalises plans to reopen schools, colleges on Sept 12
- Study in Bangladesh shows surgical masks limit coronavirus spread
- Brazil health regulator suspends use of 12m Sinovac vaccine shots
- Bangladesh reports 70 new COVID deaths, 2,430 cases in a day
- Rats, drought and labour shortages eat into global edible oil recovery