Mullah Baradar to lead new Afghanistan government: Taliban sources

Published: 03 Sep 2021 12:48 PM BdST Updated: 03 Sep 2021 12:48 PM BdST

Mullah Baradar, the head of the Taliban's political office, will lead the new government in Afghanistan, at least three sources in the Islamist group said on Friday.

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai will take senior positions in the government, the sources said.

