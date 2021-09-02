Taliban poised to name supreme leader and map out government
>>Matthieu Aikins, The New York Times
Published: 02 Sep 2021 01:04 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2021 01:04 AM BdST
The Taliban are preparing to set out their new Islamic government imminently, naming Haibatullah Akhundzada, the insurgency's top religious leader, as the country’s supreme authority, according to a Taliban official.
Although the group recently seized final control of the country, the Taliban have spent more than a decade preparing to take power by steadily expanding a shadow government, called the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and appointing officials down to the district level in preparation for a moment when they were again in power.
While it remains unclear when exactly an announcement may come and whether it would include a more inclusive council, the new government will face huge challenges, including growing humanitarian and economic crises that have forced Afghans to flee. It will also be strapped for cash as funds are cut off by the United States and international lenders, and foreign governments debate whether to recognise the Taliban.
Basic services like electricity are under threat, and Afghans have been struggling with a surge in food prices and malnutrition.
The announcement, which will also lay out key appointments to the communications and interior ministries, may come as soon as Thursday, according to the official who requested anonymity because talks were continuing.
A Taliban member inspects a damaged helicopter at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. Afghans woke up Tuesday morning to the reality of an Afghanistan firmly under the control of the Taliban amid intensifying fears that their country was being subsumed by a repressive regime as it battles an escalating economic and humanitarian crisis. (Victor J Blue/The New York Times)
Bloomberg News, citing Bilal Karimi, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, also reported on the plans for the new government, including Akhundzada’s new role.
The Taliban’s leadership, including Akhundzada, has been meeting in Kandahar, according to officials. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, a co-founder of the Taliban who has served as the group’s deputy leader in recent years, was expected to be in charge of day-to-day affairs as head of government.
Baradar acted as the chief negotiator for the group in peace talks with the United States in Qatar, presiding over the agreement that cleared the way for the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Other key positions in the government are expected to go to Sirajuddin Haqqani, another deputy and an influential operations leader within the movement, and Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqoob, who is the son of the Taliban movement’s founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar.
Still unclear was the role of a leadership shura or council, and whether its membership would fulfill the Taliban’s promise of building an inclusive government. The question also remains of whether leaders from previous governments, such as Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who have remained in Kabul for talks, will be included.
Other Taliban leaders expected to receive Cabinet posts included Sadar Ibrahim, who has functioned as de facto interior minister since the Taliban’s takeover.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- Afghans weigh risky overland trips to borders
- Pollution may cut Indian life expectancy by 9 years
- Sri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain food prices
- The Taliban celebrate victory, with a crisis looming
- Pakistan frets over security threats from Afghanistan
- No future for women like me: Afghan football player
- India holds first meeting with Taliban
- Taliban hail victory with gunfire as US troops leave
- Taliban poised to name supreme leader and map out government
- Taliban says it has surrounded Afghan resistance fighters, calls for peace
- With Kabul airport closed, fearful Afghans rush for the border
- With no evacuation flights, Afghans weigh risky overland trips to border
- Pollution likely to cut 9 years of life expectancy of 40% of Indians
- Sri Lanka declares economic emergency to contain food prices amid forex crisis
Most Read
- Pori Moni’s message comes with heart symbols and spiteful word. Social media goes wild
- Pori Moni released from jail after nearly a month
- ‘Abuse of power’: HC questions continuous remand orders against Pori Moni
- Bangladesh to complete first dosing of Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine by Sept 9
- Tamim Iqbal drops out of T20 World Cup
- Dhaka sees pre-trial run of Bangladesh’s first metro rail
- Prof Saleheen Qadri, known for his research in industrial microbiology, dies at 73
- Let’s make Bangladesh a global hub of connectivity, says Hasina
- DU students to undergo dope tests
- Bangladesh logs lowest virus deaths and cases in a day since June