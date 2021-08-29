Taliban, US aim for swift handover of Kabul airport: Taliban official
>> Reuters
Published: 29 Aug 2021 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 29 Aug 2021 11:01 AM BdST
The Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers, and the departing US forces are aiming for a swift handover of Kabul airport, a Taliban official told Reuters on Sunday.
"We are waiting for the final nod from the Americans to secure full control over Kabul airport," the official said on condition of anonymity.
He said the militants, who seized control of the capital on Aug 15 after a lightning advance against the Western-backed government, had a team of technical experts and highly qualified engineers ready to take over the airport.
