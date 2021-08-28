Taliban plans to form ‘inclusive caretaker govt’ in Afghanistan

The caretaker government will include leaders from all ethnicities and tribal backgrounds in the country, Taliban sources told Al Jazeera.

Sources said nearly a dozen names are being considered to be part of the new government.

But the duration of time the government will be in power is unclear.

The caretaker government will also have an ‘amir’ to lead the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’, the Taliban sources added.

A leadership council has been convened to decide the form of the government and nominate ministers, with key positions in the judiciary, internal security, defence, foreign affairs and finance up for grabs.

No single ethnic group will dominate the future leadership of the country of 40 million people, the Taliban sources told Al Jazeera.

Afghanistan’s biggest ethnic group, the Pashtuns, make up more than 42 percent of the population. The predominantly Sunni Muslim community speaks the Pashto language and the group has dominated Afghan politics since the 18th century.

But the Taliban said that they also want to bring the sons of Tajuk and Uzbek tribal leaders into the fold.

The US has been insisting on bringing in some members of the older governments, including former President Hamid Karzai and former Head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

The news of the new government comes in the wake of deadly attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday evening.

At least 170 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in twin bomb attacks claimed by ISIL-K, an affiliate of ISIS operating in Afghanistan. Among the dead were 28 members of the Taliban.

It was a tragic coda to America's 20-year war in Afghanistan, the largest loss of life for the US military there in a decade, on the cusp of the full withdrawal of troops by Aug 31 ordered by President Joe Biden.