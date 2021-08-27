Home > World > South Asia

At least 28 Taliban members among dead in Kabul airport blasts: Taliban official

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Aug 2021 10:01 AM BdST Updated: 27 Aug 2021 10:01 AM BdST

At least 28 members of the Taliban were among the people killed in explosions overnight outside the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Taliban official told Reuters on Friday.

"We have lost more people than the Americans," said the official, who declined to be identified. He said there was no reason to extend the Aug 31 deadline for foreign forces to leave the country.

At least 13 US soldiers and scores of people outside the airport, including the Taliban members, were killed in the explosions on Thursday. Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories