Twenty years in Afghanistan
Published: 16 Aug 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 11:21 AM BdST
The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as US-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate their citizens.
President Ashraf Ghani fled the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered the capital virtually unopposed, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed, while hundreds of Afghans desperate to leave flooded Kabul airport.
US President Joe Biden has set a formal end to the US military mission in Afghanistan for Aug 31 as he looks to disengage from a conflict that started after al Qaeda attacked the United States on Sept 11, 2001.
FILE PHOTO: Anti-Taliban Afghan fighters watch several explosions from US bombings in the Tora Bora mountains in Afghanistan December 16, 2001. REUTERS/Erik de Castro/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, Afghanistan February 13, 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Afghan men wait to collect tokens needed to apply for the Pakistan visa, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 21, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Injured people are carried from a car to a hospital after a blast during a funeral ceremony in Jalalabad, Afghanistan May 12, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Sgt William Olas Bee, a US Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters opened fire near Garmser in Helmand Province of Afghanistan May 18, 2008. The Marine was not injured. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: An Afghan woman holds up her ink-stained finger after voting in the presidential election in Kabul, Afghanistan June 14, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A victim is taken away from the site of a bomb blast in Kabul, Afghanistan December 15, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Afghan models get ready backstage before the first street fashion show in Kabul, Afghanistan January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: US Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 12, 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Afghan man and his son ride a bicycle past the body of a Taliban fighter killed early morning on the motorway three kilometres north of Kabul as Northern Alliance fighters approached the Afghan capital Kabul, Afghanistan November 13, 2001. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Residents of Kabul celebrate and escort Northern Alliance fighters entering the Afghan capital Kabul, Afghanistan November 13, 2001. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Afghan girls attend a class at the Ishkashim high school for girls in the northeastern province of Badakhshan, near the border with Tajikistan, Afghanistan April 23, 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Mariam Shakebar, a 16-year-old Afghan girl, welcomes back viewers as Kabul Television came back on air following a five-year blackout ordered by the Taliban, Kabul Afghanistan November 18, 2001. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File Photo
