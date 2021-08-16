Home > World > South Asia

Taliban report no clashes in Afghanistan day after they capture Kabul

   

Published: 16 Aug 2021 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 16 Aug 2021 12:34 PM BdST

Taliban officials said on Monday they had received no reports of any clashes from across the country a day after the militants seized the capital, Kabul, and the US-backed government collapsed.

"The situation is peaceful, as per our reports," one of the senior members of the Taliban said. They declined to be identified.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories