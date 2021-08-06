Taliban kills Afghan government's top media officer

Dawa Khan Menapal, head of the Government Media and Information Centre (GMIC), had been killed, an official in the federal interior ministry confirmed, adding that "the savage terrorists killed" him during Friday prayers.

"He (Menapal) was a young man who stood like a mountain in the face of enemy propaganda, and who was always a major supporter of the (Afghan) regime," said Mirwais Stanikzai, a spokesperson of the interior ministry.

Menapal had also served as a spokesperson in Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's outreach team.

The assassination was the latest in a series conducted by the hardline Islamist group to weaken Ghani's democratically elected, western backed regime.

Scores of social activists, journalists, bureaucrats, judges and public figures who were fighting to sustain a liberal Islamic regime have been killed by Taliban fighters in a bid to silence voices of dissent in the war-torn country.

A Taliban spokesperson said Menapal was "killed in a special attack by the Mujaheedin (Taliban fighters) and was punished for his actions."

On Tuesday, the district governor of Sayed Abad district in Maidan Wardak province was also assassinated in Kabul by Taliban fighters.