India sends 30 ambulances to Bangladesh as gift promised by Modi

The ambulances, first of the 109 pledged by Modi, were at Petrapole border, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement on Thursday.

The ambulances will leave for Dhaka as soon as a Benapole land custom check post gives clearance, it said.

Modi announced during his trip that India will present these ambulances to Bangladesh with life support facilities to enhance healthcare as part of a shared effort to combat COVID-19.

The Indian High Commission hopes the remaining ambulances will arrive in Bangladesh at the end of September.

“These ambulances are intended to support the government of Bangladesh's extensive effort to combat the COVID pandemic. They underline India's continuing and long-term commitment to partner the fraternal people of Bangladesh."