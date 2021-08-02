US to begin new Afghan refugee programme
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Aug 2021 11:25 AM BdST Updated: 02 Aug 2021 11:32 AM BdST
US President Joe Biden's administration will launch a new program to resettle certain Afghans as refugees in the United States, an administration official and two knowledgeable sources said on Sunday.
The US State Department was expected to announce the setting-up of the so-called Priority Two refugee program on Monday, the three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The program comes as fighting surges in Afghanistan ahead of the formal completion of the US troop withdrawal at the end of this month, with the Taliban pushing to capture key provincial capitals.
Biden has faced pressure from lawmakers and advocacy groups to aid Afghans at risk of Taliban retaliation because of their association with the United States during the 20-year US war. The administration official said the new refugee program would cover Afghans who worked for US-funded projects and for US-based non-government bodies and media outlets.
Those Afghans do not qualify for the Special Immigration Visa (SIV) program that covers interpreters and others who worked for the US government, and their families.
About 200 SIV applicants whose visas are in the final stages of processing and family members flew into the United States last week at the start of an evacuation effort dubbed "Operation Allies Refuge" that could include as many as 50,000 people or more.
They were taken to stay at a military base in Virginia to complete their final formalities before being resettled around the country.
The administration official said the new program for Afghans would differ from a Prority Two refugee program for Iraqis that has been indefinitely suspended while US officials pursue a sweeping fraud investigation.
The new Afghan program will require applicants to be referred by US agencies, senior US officials, non-government bodies or media outlets, the official added.
The referral requirement is a key difference between the new Afghan program and the Iraqi program, which allows Iraqis to apply directly without a referral, the official said.
- As fears grip Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands flee
- Mastermind behind 2019 Kashmir attack killed: police
- UN compound attacked in western Afghanistan
- 80 killed in Afghanistan flash floods
- Bhutan rolls out a second round of mass vaccinations
- Imran Khan's party wins Kashmir polls
- Record civilian casualties in Afghanistan: UN
- US offers further air support to Afghan troops
- US to begin new Afghan refugee program
- Taliban rockets hit Kandahar airport in Afghanistan, flights suspended
- As fears grip Afghanistan, hundreds of thousands flee
- Mastermind behind deadly 2019 Kashmir attack killed in shootout: Indian police
- UN compound attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed
- At least 80 killed as flash floods destroy village in Afghanistan
Most Read
- Model Faria Mahbub Piasha arrested in Baridhara drug bust
- Vietnam surpasses Bangladesh as second biggest garment exporter
- A love-struck man was on the verge of suicide. Then firemen stepped in
- Bangladesh logs 231 virus deaths, 14,844 cases in a day
- Bangladesh allows bus, launch services for workers as factories reopen in lockdown
- Bangladesh plans to inoculate 10m people in eight days
- Bangladesh botches lockdown again, forces workers to cities amid deadly COVID wave
- July was the most terrifying month for Bangladesh in pandemic
- BIWTA extends river transport hours as workers return to Dhaka
- Non-factory workers return to Dhaka as govt eases restrictions