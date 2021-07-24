Hasina sends Haribhanga mango to Imran Khan in 'goodwill gesture'
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jul 2021 01:50 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jul 2021 01:50 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent special Bangladeshi mangoes to her Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan as “a gesture of goodwill”.
The mangoes were handed over to the Pakistan prime minister’s protocol at the Prime Minister’s Office on the Eid-ul-Azha day, the Bangladesh High Commission in Islamabad said in a statement on Friday.
Pakistani officials said Hasina’s gift to Imran “will remain symbolic in the relationship between the two South Asian nations”, according to the statement.
Earlier, Hasina had sent mangoes to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.
