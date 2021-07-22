India facilitates medical oxygen supply to Bangladesh on Eid
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Jul 2021 02:45 AM BdST Updated: 22 Jul 2021 02:45 AM BdST
Bangladesh has received 180 tonnes of liquefied medical oxygen from India, a supply facilitated on an emergency basis on the day of Eid-ul-Azha amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic.
Officials at Integrated Check Post Petrapole on the Indian side of the border provided a “Green Corridor” for the passage of 11 tankers carrying the supply considering its criticality to hospitals in Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
Linde, Spectra and Pure Oxygen imported the medical oxygen.
Despite Wednesday being an Eid holiday, a special team of land port officials, customs officials, Border Security Force, and Clearing and Forwarding agents was constituted and they were in regular contact with the high commission and their Benapole counterparts, said Anit Jain, Assistant Commissioner of customs at ICP Petrapole.
"Special" instructions have been sent out to field-level officials to ensure that essential commodities like liquefied medical oxygen could be cleared quickly from the port, said Kamlesh Saini, director of Petrapole Land Port.
Port authorities on both the sides “share excellent relations and have a long tradition of assisting each other”.
“Government officials on both sides of the border have demonstrated the spirit of brotherhood in supporting each other on the Eid-ul-Azha day,” Kamlesh said.
